Police confirm carbon monoxide killed US tourists in Bahamas

Police confirm carbon monoxide killed US tourists in Bahamas

by

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed the three US tourists who were found dead while visiting Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas, police confirmed.

Royal Bahamas Police said in a statement Tuesday that the tourists died in May as a “result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning.” 

The medical examiner had previously determined that carbon monoxide played a role in the deaths of Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Chiarella, 64.

The tourists were found dead in their resort rooms on May 6th, while Chiarella’s sick wife was airlifted for medical treatment to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, according to NBC Miami

In a previous investigation, the couples had felt sick and had all visited a medical facility the night before, according to police. 

A spokesperson from Sandals Resort stated previously in response to the deaths that “carbon monoxide detectors have since been installed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay, and will be installed in all guest rooms elsewhere.” 

Tennessee couple Michael Phillips and Robbie Phillips were among the victims of the carbon monoxide incident.
Austin Chiarella
Sandals Emerald Bay Resort announced carbon monoxide detectors have been put in guest rooms following the deadly incident.
Sandals Emerald Bay Resort announced carbon monoxide detectors have been put in guest rooms following the deadly incident.
Sandals Emerald Bay
General view of the Sandals Emerald Bay resort after three Americans were found dead and a fourth was airlifted to a hospital on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Great Exumas, The Bahamas The three victims, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, both from Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida, were found dead in two separate villas at the resort last Friday, just hours after separately seeking medical treatment because they were feeling unwell.
The Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas.
General view of the Sandals Emerald Bay resort after three Americans were found dead and a fourth was airlifted to a hospital on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Great Exumas, The Bahamas The three victims, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, both from Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida, were found dead in two separate villas at the resort last Friday, just hours after separately seeking medical treatment because they were feeling unwell.
Royal Bahamas Police concluded “carbon monoxide poisoning” played a role in killing three American tourists at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort.
New York Post
A reported propane tank inside the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort.
A reported propane tank inside the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort.
WFLA/NBC News
Robbie and Michael Phillips in an undated photo.
The families of the dead tourists had previously demanded a second, independent autopsy.
Facebook/Robbie Phillips

“We have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort,” the company said.