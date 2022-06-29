Police confirm carbon monoxide killed US tourists in Bahamas

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed the three US tourists who were found dead while visiting Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas, police confirmed.
Royal Bahamas Police said in a statement Tuesday that the tourists died in May as a “result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning.”
The medical examiner had previously determined that carbon monoxide played a role in the deaths of Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Chiarella, 64.
The tourists were found dead in their resort rooms on May 6th, while Chiarella’s sick wife was airlifted for medical treatment to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, according to NBC Miami.
In a previous investigation, the couples had felt sick and had all visited a medical facility the night before, according to police.
A spokesperson from Sandals Resort stated previously in response to the deaths that “carbon monoxide detectors have since been installed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay, and will be installed in all guest rooms elsewhere.”
“We have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort,” the company said.