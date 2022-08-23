Police confirm body found in Calif. reservoir is Kiely Rodni

The body found in a California reservoir by a team of volunteer deep divers has been confirmed to belong to missing teen Kiely Rodni, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Police said Monday that the human remains discovered in Prosser Creek Reservoir were “more than likely” Kiely’s, the 16-year-old who went missing after an Aug 5. party. But officials waited for a medical examiner to verify.

Kiely’s autopsy was conducted Tuesday, allowing law enforcement to confirm their grim prediction.

Rodni went missing after attending a party in Truckee, California earlier this month. Placer County Sheriff

The teen’s remains were found inside her car at the bottom of the lake on Sunday by Adventures with Purposes, a volunteer diving teen that makes YouTube videos about their efforts to find missing persons.

They discovered her body after just 35 minutes of searching the lake, even though authorities had already sent at least three dive teams to look there.

Police have not ruled out any scenarios for how Kiely ended up in the reservoir.