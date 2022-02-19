Police clamp down on Ottawa protesters

The Hamden Journal

Family of Black teen arrested in New Jersey mall hires Benjamin Crump

The family of the Black teen who was arrested in a New Jersey mall during a fight with another teen last weekend has hired national civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump.Crump announced the news in a statement released on Thursday.Z’Kye Husain appeared Friday on CNN with Crump and his mother, Ebone Husain, to discuss the viral video showing police officers in Bridgewater, N.J., responding to a fight at a mall and arresting Husain, who is Black, but…

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.