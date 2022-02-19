Police clamp down on Ottawa protesters

The Hill

Family of Black teen arrested in New Jersey mall hires Benjamin Crump

The family of the Black teen who was arrested in a New Jersey mall during a fight with another teen last weekend has hired national civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump.Crump announced the news in a statement released on Thursday.Z’Kye Husain appeared Friday on CNN with Crump and his mother, Ebone Husain, to discuss the viral video showing police officers in Bridgewater, N.J., responding to a fight at a mall and arresting Husain, who is Black, but…