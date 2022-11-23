Police arrest Wu Chen in quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana farm

Authorities nabbed a suspect in the “execution”-style murders of four people at a sprawling Oklahoma marijuana farm.

Police arrested Wu Chen, 45, across state lines in Miami Beach, Florida just before 4 p.m. Tuesday after his vehicle was flagged by a car tag reader, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced.

Chen is accused of shooting dead three men and one woman, all Chinese nationals, during a hostage situation on a 10-acre marijuana farm on North 2760 Road west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Chen entered a building on the farm, where there were employees were inside, around 5:45 p.m. KOCO News 5 ABC

A fifth person, also a Chinese national, was injured and airlifted to a hospital, police said.

Investigators said Chen entered a building on the farm, where several employees were inside, around 5:45 p.m. He was inside the building “for a significant amount of time” before he opened fire.

Sheriff deputies received a call about a suspected hostage situation at the marijuana farm about two hours later and found four bodies at the scene.

Wu Chen was arrested in Miami, Florida, before 4 p.m. when a license plate reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, officials said.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investi

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the killings were targeted and stemmed from an internal dispute. Kingfisher County Sheriff Dennis Banther told the Kingfisher Times & Free Press that the suspect and five victims have ties to the farm.

Chen was arrested without incident and transported to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, where he is waiting extradition to Oklahoma. Once transported, he will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.