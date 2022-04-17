Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mass shooting

A suspect is in custody in connection with the mass shooting at a South Carolina shopping mall local police announced Saturday, as authorities increased the tally of those injured to 14.

A gunman on Saturday afternoon opened fire near the food court of the crowded Columbia, South Carolina shopping mall. The shooting did not cause any deaths, and three persons of interest were taken into police custody immediately after the gunfire, according to the Columbia police department.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook revealed late Saturday that Jewayne M. Price — a 22-year-old who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement — has been arrested and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Price may be subsequently slapped with more charges, the Columbia police department said in a press release. Investigators concluded that at least three suspects “displayed firearms” in the mall, and at least two separate guns were used in the shooting by two suspects, the department said.

The mass shooting represented an “isolated incident” prompted by an unspecified “ongoing conflict” between two shooters, police said.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire near the food court of the mall. Sean Rayford/AP

Fourteen people were injured during the shooting. Justin Smith via AP

“Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” the police department tweeted late Saturday afternoon. “We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”

Meanwhile, the Columbia Police Department released updated tallies of those injured by Saturday’s gunfire.

Fourteen people were injured during the shooting — up from the estimated 12 who police initially said were hurt during the incident. Nine of the victims were injured by the gunfire, while five suffered injuries such as broken bones, lacerations and a head injury while attempting to flee the scene of the shooting.

Investigators concluded that at least three suspects “displayed firearms” in the mall. Sean Rayford/AP

Police referred to the shooting as an “isolated incident” prompted by an unspecified “ongoing conflict” between two shooters. Sean Rayford/AP

The victims’ ages range from 15 to 73 years old, according to the press release. Police said that the majority of the victims “have been treated and released or will be released shortly” while a 73-year-old woman receives treatment at a local hospital.