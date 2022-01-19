Police arrest suspect in murder of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer

California police arrested the man they say murdered UCLA student Brianna Kupfer inside a high-end furniture Los Angeles furniture store, authorities announced on Wednesday.
Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was arrested Wednesday morning by Pasedena police, a day after authorities offered a record-breaking $250,000 reward for his capture, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a Twitter post.
“We would like to thank the public, the media and our partners at Pasadena PD for their support in apprehending the suspect,” the post said.
Kupfer was killed Jan. 13 in a random attack as she worked alone in the store at Croft House on North La Brea Ave. She had texted a friend to say someone came into the store and was “giving her a bad vibe,” LAPD Lt. John Radtke said at a news conference earlier this week.
Smith allegedly left through the back door without taking anything, cops said. He was seen calmly walking down the street, according to cops.
A would-be customer later found Kupfer dead. Police had released surveillance footage of the suspect and announced the large reward — a combination of municipal reward money and community donations.