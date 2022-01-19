Police arrest suspect in murder of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer

California police arrested the man they say murdered UCLA student Brianna Kupfer inside a high-end furniture Los Angeles furniture store, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was arrested Wednesday morning by Pasedena police, a day after authorities offered a record-breaking $250,000 reward for his capture, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a Twitter post.

Police say Shawn Laval Smith stabbed Brianna Kupfer in what they’re calling “a random act of violence.” AP

Brianna Kupfer was killed on January 13, 2022. Family Handout

Authorities offered a $250,000 reward for the capture of Shawn Laval Smith. Los Angeles Police Department

“We would like to thank the public, the media and our partners at Pasadena PD for their support in apprehending the suspect,” the post said.

Kupfer was killed Jan. 13 in a random attack as she worked alone in the store at Croft House on North La Brea Ave. She had texted a friend to say someone came into the store and was “giving her a bad vibe,” LAPD Lt. John Radtke said at a news conference earlier this week.

Smith allegedly left through the back door without taking anything, cops said. He was seen calmly walking down the street, according to cops.

Prior to her murder, Brianna Kupfer had texted a friend to say someone came into the store and was “giving her a bad vibe.” APEX / MEGA

Flowers and candles are placed outside of Croft House to honor of Brianna Kupfer. AP

A would-be customer later found Kupfer dead. Police had released surveillance footage of the suspect and announced the large reward — a combination of municipal reward money and community donations.