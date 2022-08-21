Police arrest several people after chaos at Kentucky State Fair

Reuters Videos

Extreme weather in China with drought and flood

STORY: Farmers in Sandu county, Guizhou, directed water from a canal into the cracked field to irrigate crops.Villagers in Chongqing lined up to receive water supplies from a truck, which drove through mountains to reach the village.Meanwhile, in other regions such as China’s northern city Tangshan in Hebei province, villagers were trapped in their houses after heavy rainfall and flooding. Rescuers were seen to carry the victims out by life boats.Since June, China has been grappling with extreme weather from heatwaves to historic floods. The government has blamed climate change, which it says will increasingly affect the economy and society.