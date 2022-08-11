Police arrest machete-wielding man in Honolulu Chinatown; suspects who struck him with SUV wanted for attempted murder

Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening people with a machete in Honolulu’s Chinatown.

Honolulu Police Department arrested the 30-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening on Monday night on North Beretania Street, Chinatown.

The man threatened two women, ages 19 and 21, and a 23-year-old man with a machete during an altercation in the 100 block of North Beretania Street at about 9:50 p.m., according to the police.

In footage anonymously submitted to KITV, the man can be seen waving a machete in the street before being hit by a black Humvee across from Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

Several minutes later, the man can be seen placing the machete in a basket of clothes before verbally insulting a group of people.

“You all fat and ugly,” he says. “Go back to Micronesia. I’ll kill all of you.”

Later, the black car can be seen parked as a group of four, including a security guard, physically attacks the man before he runs away.

Officers arrested the man wielding the machete shortly after the incident. The machete was recovered in nearby bushes.

The man’s condition and identity has not been released. There were no other reported injuries at the scene.

On Wednesday, police announced they are searching for the man and woman inside the SUV for attempted murder.

Authorities are still investigating what may have caused the initial argument.

Featured Image via KITV

