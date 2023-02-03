Police arrest gang members that killed teen mom clutching baby

Two gang members wanted for allegedly slaughtering six family members in California, including a 16-year-old mother who died clutching her infant, were arrested following a gunfight with police Friday, authorities said.

More than 100 local and federal officers swooped down on Norteno gang members Angel Uriarte, 35, and Noah Beard, 25, in connection to the Jan. 16 Goshen mass shooting that police described as a “cartel-style execution.”

Uriarte shot at officers while trying to flee. The agents fired back, striking him in the torso, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. He was rushed into surgery and is expected to survive.

Beard was arrested at a second location without incident.

Police said the duo stormed into the Parraz family home just before 4 a.m. and allegedly shot 52-year-old Eladio Parraz, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 49-year-old Jennifer Analla, 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas.

In a heartbreaking 911 call released by police, Alissa told a dispatcher that two men had broken into the home and shot her boyfriend Marcos in the stomach. He was still breathing as she begged the dispatcher to send police in for help.





“Hold on, baby. Hold on, please,” a distraught Alissa can be heard saying as another woman cried hysterically in the background.

“They’re coming back. They’re coming back in … Hurry!” Alissa said as the dispatcher assured her that an officer was around the corner.

Distressing surveillance footage shows the young mother escaping the house with her baby. She gently drops him over the side of a fence before trying to climb an adjacent one.

The frame freezes on Alissa landing on her feet as one of her assailants enters the frame drawing a gun.

When deputies arrived, three victims were found in the doorway and three others were found outside.

Alissa was found cradling her baby in a ditch. Both were shot in the heads at close range, police said.

“My heart is broken I am lost for words,” Alissa’s mother Shyla Pina wrote in a series of Facebook posts, saying she “never got to meet in person” her “handsome grandson.”

Police are working to uncover a motive for the brutal slayings, but said Uriarte and Beard are validated Norteno gang members. The sheriff’s office said the “manner and swiftness” of the attacks suggests the two are experienced killers.

Two members of the Parraz family were well-known Surreno gang members, a rival to the Norteno gang, cops said.