Police accidentally released the man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker from jail, and he’s ‘armed and dangerous’

Lady Gaga

The US Marshals Service is looking for the man charged with shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker.

The man should be considered “armed and dangerous,” a statement released Monday said.

James Howard Jackson was accidentally released from jail in April due to a “clerical error” authorities said.

The US Marshals Service is asking the public for tips to help find the man charged with shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing two of her French bulldogs.

James Howard Jackson, 19, should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Tips that could lead to the arrest will result in a $5,000 reward, a statement released Monday said.

In February of last year, Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fisher, was shot after a struggle with two men who ambushed him while he was walking the dogs in West Hollywood. After the shooting, the men fled with two of Gaga’s bulldogs, Koji and Gustav. Fischer suffered a collapsed lung from the shooting.

The dogs were dropped off unharmed at a Los Angeles police station by a woman named Jennifer McBride two days after being abducted.

Jackson, McBride, and three others connected with the incident were arrested in April of last year.

This April, Jackson was accidentally released from custody by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. In a statement to Insider, the LASD said the release was “due to a clerical error” after Jackson attended court proceedings at the Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

Jackson had been awaiting trial after being charged with attempted murder.

After Jackson was released, Fisher took to his Instagram to share that he was “deeply concerned” but “confident law enforcement will rectify the error.”

“I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be,” Fischer wrote.

