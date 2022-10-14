Polestar Unveils Very Familiar Looking Tesla and Fisker Competitor

Polestar Unveils Very Familiar Looking Tesla and Fisker Competitor

by

Polestar  (PSNY)  is looking to take on not only electric vehicle giant Tesla  (TSLA)  in the all-electric SUV market, but also upstart EV maker Fisker  (FSR) .

The problem, according to some Tesla and Fisker aficionados, is that the Polestar 3 looks awfully familiar.

Polestar on Wednesday unveiled a new electric SUV that it’s hoping will lure U.S. consumers who have a penchant for larger, grocery-fetching cars with lots of storage space but are increasingly keen on vehicles that don’t run on gasoline and plug in.