Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC jumped 16% on their first day of trading Friday, after the Swedish electric-vehicle maker completed a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company amid plans to expand globally.

Polestar agreed to be acquired by blank-check company Gores Guggenheim in September. The auto maker is a unit of Volvo Car which in turn is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. of China.