Point spreads for a couple of wild Final Four matchups

If you picked all four Final Four teams, you are a magician.

Some people had UConn in the final four. Maybe there were a handful of San Diego State or Miami believers. Florida Atlantic? Actually, 0.33% of brackets on Yahoo Men’s Tourney Pick ‘Em had the Owls to the Final Four.

The combination of these four teams? It’s unfathomable. UConn, a No. 4 seed, is the clear favorite of the remaining teams. The other three are in the Final Four for the first time in program history. In San Diego State’s case, it’s the first time a Mountain West team has ever made the Final Four.

Here are the opening spreads at BetMGM for next Saturday’s national semifinal games:

San Diego State (-1.5) vs. Florida Atlantic

This might be the zaniest Final Four matchup of the modern era. When a Cinderella makes the Final Four, they’re usually alone and matched against a traditional power. San Diego State has been a good program for the past decade-plus and FAU had a great season, but neither team was expected to get this far.

Imagine telling San Diego State fans they’d be in the Final Four, and be a favorite in the first game there. SDSU has an elite defense, and was clutch in their Elite Eight win over Creighton. Florida Atlantic isn’t a well-known name among casual college basketball fans — that will change this week, like it did for George Mason, Loyola-Chicago and a few others — but it has been a good team all season. It’s not the game we expected, but it should be a good one.

UConn (-5.5) vs. Miami

UConn is the familiar face at this Final Four. The Huskies have four national championships, in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014. This team was very good at the start of the season, and got a No. 4 seed due to a midseason slump. They’ve been good since and awesome in the NCAA tournament. Their blowout of Gonzaga on Saturday was impressive. That’s why this line is a bit larger than expected.

Miami is well known but mostly for football. This is the Hurricane’s first time in the Final Four, and they earned it with a great comeback win over Texas in the Elite Eight. Their backcourt can play with anyone, but we’ll see if their size can match with UConn up front.