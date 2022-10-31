Pogba, Varane updates add to doubts for defending champs

French defender Raphael Varane left Manchester United’s match at Chelsea midway through the second half with an injury. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Raphaël Varane tugged his Manchester United jersey over his bawling face last Saturday, and limped down a tunnel in despair. He’d just injured his knee in a Premier League match. He felt physical pain and intense frustration. But another source of his tears, and of others this fall, was likely the World Cup, which begins in less than a month — and which, he feared, might begin without him.

The eventual diagnosis offered hope: Varane is out until the World Cup, but not necessarily for the entirety of it. For other stars, though, hope is dwindling. Paul Pogba has suffered a setback. A handful of players have definitively been ruled out of the tournament.

They have all been done in by this World Cup’s unprecedented timing. Forced out of its traditional summer window by Qatar’s menacing heat, it will begin just one week after European club seasons pause, rather than a month after they end.

Its looming presence on calendars, coupled with the ever-present possibility of injury, has lingered in players’ minds. “Obviously you try and do everything you can to prevent an injury,” U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie said in September. “But I don’t think anybody here is gonna play less aggressive, or play safe whenever we’re at our club teams.” They have no choice but to go full-bore, often twice a week as the tournament approaches.

And naturally, some have suffered — including McKennie, who injured his quad on Oct. 29, and faces a race against time to be fit for the Americans’ Nov. 21 opener.

Below is an incomplete list of the most notable players who’ve been ruled out or doubtful for the 2022 World Cup. It will be updated as the roster deadline (Nov. 14) and kickoff (Nov. 20) approach.

Players who’ll miss World Cup due to injury

N’Golo Kante, France — The superhuman midfielder strained his hamstring in August, then aggravated the injury after returning to training in October. He underwent surgery, and will be out for 3-4 months.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Netherlands — Wijnaldum fractured his tibia in August, leaving a hole in the Dutch midfield.

Diogo Jota, Portugal — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Oct. 18 that Jota, who might’ve started for Portugal in Qatar, will miss the World Cup after sustaining a calf injury in stoppage time against Man City.

Pedro Neto, Portugal — The Wolves winger injured ankle ligaments in early October.

Boubacar Kamara, France — Karmara would’ve been a potential Kante replacement for France. But a knee ligament injury has ruled him out of the World Cup.

Miles Robinson, United States — Robinson had established himself as a starting center back for the U.S. Then he tore his Achilles tendon in May.

Injured players who are doubtful for the World Cup

Raphaël Varane, France — The diagnosis was a thigh muscle injury that will sideline Varane for 3-4 works. And it will leave French coach Didier Deschamps with a very difficult choice. If fit, Varane might start at center back. But that is now a big “if.”

Paul Pogba, France — France’s midfield maestro sustained a meniscus injury in July. He initially opted against surgery, but later, in consultation with doctors, realized he needed it. As of mid-October, he appeared on track to recuperate just in time for Qatar, but his rehab has reportedly been interrupted for 10 days by a muscle injury.

Reece James, England — James, who likely would’ve started at right back for England, hurt his knee playing for Chelsea in October and will miss roughly two months. His club coach, Graham Potter, did not definitively rule him out for the World Cup, but James almost surely won’t be in Qatar.

Kyle Walker, England — Walker, another one of England’s many right backs, had groin surgery in early October. He hopes to be fit by late November, but is in a race against time.

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, Mexico — Tecatito broke his leg in training with Sevilla in August. Most assumed he’d miss Qatar. But El Tri is holding out hope: manager Tata Martino included Corona on a 31-man provisional roster in late October.

Sardar Azmoun, Iran — Bayer Leverkusen said that Azmoun, one of Iran’s star strikers, “is expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks” after tearing a calf muscle on Oct. 4. He’s been rehabbing in Dubai. His World Cup status is uncertain.

Ronald Araujo, Uruguay — The Barcelona defender is considered doubtful after tearing a thigh muscle while playing for Uruguay on Sept. 23. He underwent surgery in Finland the following week. He’s expected to be out until the new year, but neither club nor country has given a concrete timeline.

Pepe, Portugal — The 39-year-old center back was, despite his age, still a probable starter for Portugal. But he’s been out with a sprained knee, and a recovery in time for Qatar is looking increasingly unlikely.

This page will be updated with any further injury news over the coming month.