Podcast: 2023 NFL Draft Positional Preview: Running Backs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
With the 2023 NFL Draft officially one month away, it’s time to start breaking down the positions that matter most to fantasy managers, starting with the running backs. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo’s own draft expert Charles McDonald to take an extended look at the running back position ahead of April’s draft.
Of course, if you’ve been paying attention, Bijan Robinson from Texas and Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama may be the two names you’re most familiar with, but the guys take the time to dive into some of the lesser-known names, likely day-three picks and lottery tickets that you might very well need to be aware of come this September when they’re playing on NFL rosters.
00:00 – Introduction & NFL uniforms to allow ‘0’
8:00 – What to make of the 2023 draft class as a whole
20:00 – Texas RB Bijan Robinson
33:30 – Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
38:20 – UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet
41:30 – Texas A&M RB Devon Achane, Texas RB Roschon Johnson, Tulane RB Tyjae Spears
50:25 – TCU RB Kendre Miller, Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh, Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda & Ole Miss RB Zach Evans
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts