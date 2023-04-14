PNC Stock Jumps After Regional Bank’s Earnings Beat

PNC Financial Services Group



reported first-quarter earnings well ahead of analysts’ expectations, sending shares in the regional bank—beaten down amid last month’s panic over lenders—shooting higher.

PNC (ticker: PNC) reported earnings of $3.98 a share on revenue of $5.6 billion in the first three months of the year, well ahead of the earning per share of $3.66 eyeballed among analysts surveyed by FactSet. Revenue came in a hair shy of estimates—just $4 million short of what analysts had expected.