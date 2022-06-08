Pluto TV Will Expand To Canada This Fall In Team-Up With Corus – The Hamden Journal

Pluto TV, which was founded in 2013 and has grown into a key asset in the portfolio of Paramount Global, is finally about to do business in Canada.

The free streaming outlet, which is already in more than 30 countries and territories, will expand to Canada this fall through an agreement with Corus Entertainment. It will launch with more than 100 curated channels and 20,000 hours of content across several genres, including a slate of slate of Corus Original library series. Corus will handle ad sales for Pluto, which last year said it was on track for more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

“Corus’ relationship with Pluto TV underlines our commitment to ad-supported premium video, building on the success of StackTV, the global TV app, and premium video on demand,” said Greg McLelland, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Corus, in the official announcement. “The agreement further expands the volume of digital video inventory Corus has to offer, in a premium, brand-safe environment allowing our clients to achieve the impact of TV with the measurement and targetability of digital and connect with audiences wherever they are streaming.”

With nearly 68 million monthly active users, Pluto TV is the global leader in free, ad-supported television, or FAST. Viewers have streamed more than 4.8 billion total viewing hours globally.

In Canada, users will be able to watch Pluto via the web or on the Pluto TV app for Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, or via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

“Pluto TV is committed to further expanding its premium free offering for audiences around the world, and this game-changing partnership with Corus is a testament to that commitment,” said Olivier Jollet, EVP and International GM for Pluto. “Following Pluto TV’s recent launch in the Nordics and the partnership we implemented with Viaplay, which served as the strategic framework for this deal, the upcoming launch in Canada will combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content and world class platform, positioning Pluto TV to become the leading free ad-supported streaming TV service in the country upon launch in the fall.”