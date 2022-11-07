PLTR Stock Slips As Palantir Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenue Outlook Light

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) on Monday reported September-quarter earnings that missed views while revenue edged by Wall Street targets. PLTR stock fell as fourth-quarter revenue guidance came in below expectations amid the impact of currency exchange rates.







Denver-based Palantir reported second-quarter earnings before the market open. Palantir stock fell 1% to 7.85 in early trading on the stock market today. PLTR stock fell 8.2% last week amid a sharp sell-off for many software names.

In the Palantir earnings report for the three months ending Sept. 30, the software maker said it earned one cent per share on an adjusted basis.

Also, revenue rose 22% to $478 million, the maker of data analytics software said.

Meanwhile, analysts expected Palantir earnings of 2 cents a share on revenue of $474.7 million.

PLTR Stock: Government Revenue Growth

In the September quarter, commercial revenue rose 53% while government revenue climbed 23%, the company said.

For the current quarter ending in December, Palantir forecast revenue of $504 million at the midpoint of guidance. The company said currency exchange rates will lower revenue by an estimated $5 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet had projected third-quarter revenue of $506.8 million.

PLTR stock has retreated some 56% in 2022, according to IBD Stock Check-up.

Palantir Stock: SPACs Boost Revenue

Heading into the Palantir earnings report, the software stock had a Relative Strength Rating of only 25 out of a best-possible 99.

Government agencies use Palantir software for intelligence gathering, counterterrorism and military purposes. In addition, the software maker aims to expand into the health care, energy and manufacturing sectors.

To boost revenue, Palantir had invested in special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. The SPACs raise money in an initial public offering with the purpose of acquiring a company or companies.

