PLTR Stock: Palantir Expands Microsoft Cloud Computing Pact To Government Agencies

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) on Wednesday expanded its cloud computing partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) on federal government contracts. PLTR stock rose on the news.







In addition, a government procurement arm, FedRAMP, has approved the Palantir cloud service using Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.

“This milestone expands Palantir and Microsoft’s strategic partnership from the private sector to the public sector, bringing the best in class cloud components to the federal marketplace,” said a Palantir news release.

On the stock market today, PLTR stock rose 4.5% to 8.73. Palantir stock has gained 30% thus far in 2023.

PLTR Stock: Big Government Provider

Palantir gets nearly 60% of revenue from government agencies. They use Palantir software for intelligence gathering, counterterrorism and military purposes. Palantir uses artificial intelligence tools in some products.

Further, PLTR aims to grow its commercial business. The software maker is looking to expand into the health care, energy, automotive and manufacturing sectors.

Also, Palantir’s big government business remains key as some large U.S. government contracts are coming up for renewal.

Meanwhile, PLTR stock holds a Relative Strength Rating of 52 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock checkup.

