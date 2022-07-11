Pliant’s stock gains 41% after sharing positive data about its fibrosis therapy candidate

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc.

PLRX,

+1.37%

jumped 41.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared positive data from a Phase 2a clinical trial for its experimental idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment. The study, which so far has evaluated 40-, 80-, and 160-milligram doses, met the primary and secondary endpoints. Pliant said Monday it also plans to test a 320-milligram dose of the therapy in the Phase 2 trial, with plans to share 12-week data from that cohort early next year. Pliant’s stock is down 34.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500

SPX,

-0.08%

has declined 18.2%.