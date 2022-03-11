PlayStation 4 deals at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and Target

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Make some friends… and enemies on the frontier in Red Dead Redemption 2. (Photo: Rockstar Games)

It’s Friday… or Fri-yay, if you’ve been having a tough week. One way I like to unwind after work and on weekends is with a few good video games on my PlayStation 4. I don’t have a PlayStation 5 but that’s okay, because I can still grab plenty of hot titles on sale. This week we’re looking at great deals on recent releases at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and GameStop, so there’s plenty to keep you or the gamer in your life busy all Spring.

Journey to the past

Explore the old west before it disappears. (Photo: Rockstar Games)

Are you a big fan of westerns? Do you ever wish you could ride horses, battle outlaws and roam the wide-open frontier? Well, Red Dead Redemption is a game that will let you do just that, dropping you into a compelling story set in an open world where you call the shots. Fight bad guys, hunt animals and even play a few mini-games like poker and blackjack. You can even make friends with your horse.

Players are in love with this title, calling it “one of the best games ever made.” One player had this to say: “A very emotional journey and a highly entertaining and beautiful world to actually live in. I feel attached to the in-game world and characters. This is a generation-defining game.”

$30 $60 at Best Buy

The sunsets are beautiful in this game. (Photo: Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best games to come out for the PlayStation 4 — period. It’s an open-world game packed with adventure, gorgeous visuals, and a deep storyline where the hero must protect his island from Mongol invaders. This director’s cut includes the base game and expansions, multiplayer and a free upgrade for the PS5 version if you’ve been lucky enough to score one of those coveted systems.

One pleased gamer says of the title: “My wife surprised me with this for my birthday this year and so far the game is not only is amazing, beautiful, and fun, but the story is unique, which as a gamer is a breath of fresh air. I’ve put in over 20 hours so far and there’s still so much to do and so much I’ve yet to see. It doesn’t become stale or repetitive, which has been an A for me. Online play is also a blast and very different from the single-player campaign which is rare to find in a game nowadays. Sucker Punch definitely blew me away with the originality they gave us creating this epic masterpiece!”

$43 $60 at Walmart

History class was never this exciting. (Photo: Ubisoft)

There’s a lot you didn’t learn about the American Revolution in school. You certainly didn’t read about a secret society pulling the strings and a band of assassins trying to stop them. That’s what makes this historically based game so much fun — the way it plays with real historic figures and events. This package gives you two thrilling colonial adventures: the remastered version of Assassin’s Creed III, which originally came out on the PlayStation 3, and Liberation, a title that came out on the handheld Vita featuring a female assassin and set in New Orleans. It may not be the most accurate version of events, but it’s certainly the most fun! Save $27 right now!

$13 $40 at Walmart

Indulge your love of Greek mythology

You’re going to die a lot, but that’s okay because you’re already in the underworld. (Photo: Supergiant)

This indie hit title scored a whopping 4.9 out of 5 stars with Amazon reviewers — no wonder it’s won so many awards! This game places you into the shoes of Zagreus, son of the Greek god Hades. Zagreus just wants to get the heck out of the Underworld, and it’s up to you to guide him through randomly generated levels with his trusty sword to hack and slash anyone who gets in his way.

You’ll die a lot, but that’s okay, as this player notes: “Each run you get just that bit more powerful and are able to progress a bit further each time. […] What’s even more astounding is that the characters react to your failures and successes. It all feels incredibly organic and unscripted which is impressive.” And one shopper calls it a “masterpiece” that “deserves every single award it has won” because it’s “the best game to exist in the last decade, bar none.”

$20 $30 at Amazon

Fight cyclopses and win, it’s not that hard. (Photo: Ubisoft)

It’s been almost five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released for the Nintendo Switch, and we have no idea when the sequel is coming. Luckily, there are games like Immortals Fenyx Rising to scratch your itch for an open immersive world and epic story. The PlayStation 4 version is just $15, a 75 percent discount!

One player loved the entire experience: “As a huge fan of Zelda games and Horizon Zero Dawn, this game had me hooked from the get-go. The open-world map is huge and totally explorable since you have the ability to climb and glide basically anywhere. There are tons of puzzles, too! I absolutely loved the gameplay and would highly recommend to anyone looking for a fun way to spend some rainy/gloomy days inside.”

$15 $60 at Amazon

Kratos is really, really trying to be a good dad. (Photo: Santa Monica Studio / Sony)

This mature-rated game is quite the family affair, as the Greek-deity-battling Kratos decides to leave behind the world he knows in favor of the colder and quieter north to raise his son in peace. But that tranquility doesn’t last long when he and the kid get involved in the affairs of gods and giants, forcing this former god to pick up his ax once again. The greatest-hits edition of this acclaimed title is now just $18.

Players are super enthusiastic about this one: “This game has an epic storyline following Kratos and his son, which magnificently intertwined with the previous God of War games. You will appreciate the graphics and character developments. You will be like a fish on a hook and will not be able to set your remote down. Buy it. Play it. Love it. Can’t wait for the next one.”

Sounds like you’re getting real bang for your buck!

$18 $20 at Walmart

Head to outer space with one of these titles

It’s you against the galaxy. (Photo: Respawn)

Have you ever wished you could take a lightsaber into your own hands, take down stormtroopers and explore the galaxy? Fallen Order is a game that puts you into the boots of Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Jedi massacre that occurred in Revenge of the Jedi. Even if you’re not that familiar with Star Wars lore, this game is a great role-playing adventure with plenty of action and spectacular graphics.

This was one of the best games of 2019, and right now it’s just $20, where players call it a “fantastic Star Wars game,” one where the main character has a lot of “depth” and the graphics are “visually amazing.” One gamer says, “The combat is enthralling (and low key gives me a power trip), the visual direction is incredible, working with the engaging characters and writing to evoke the feel of the movies incredibly well, and the game offers a new perspective that adds depth to a very interesting time in the Star Wars timeline. I’ve loved every minute of playing!”

$20 $40 at Best Buy

Star-Lord kicks butt and rocks while doing it. (Photo: Square Enix)

This game takes everything you love about the hit movies — the goofy characters, the wild combat, and the classic tunes — and puts you in the cockpit. Fans of the comics will love the way the characters look like their on-page counterparts, while newcomers and vets alike will love the ability to make choices that affect the story.

This is one of the best games of 2021, and the five-star reviews on Amazon back that up. This player says it’s a “great narrative game, gameplay is amazing and if you want a challenge put it on highest difficulty.” He adds, “the soundtrack is amazing and the [first] hour of the game is my favorite and I didn’t get to the main story till like 30 mins in cause I was listening to the songs.” Sounds like it doubles as a jukebox too, and you can snag it for 50 percent off at Amazon!

$30 $60 at Amazon

Mordin Solus

This classic series has it all: space cops, aliens, rebellion and even romance. And your decisions carry over from one game into the next, so you’ll want to play the entire trilogy. Good thing this title includes all three of the original Mass Effect games for only $25, plus lots of bonus content like extra weapons and armor. It’s even been remastered to look great on your 4K TV!

The collection has garnered an excellent score of 4.7 out of 5 amongst GameStop reviewers, who loved this reissue of one of their favorite trilogies: “The refined graphics looked great and it was nice having all of the DLC included. […] So much fun to play.” Another player agreed, saying they “love the upgraded graphics and all the details that really pop now compared to the originals! Sometimes I just walk around and look at all the pretty. They fixed a lot of little bugs too and it hasn’t frozen on me […] I’d definitely recommend this to both veterans of the originals and people new to the series. It’s still one of my all-time favorite story-driven adventures and this makes it feel almost like a completely new experience.”

This run-down colony needs your help. (Photo: Obsidian)

In this role-playing game, you’re a colonist looking for a new life on another planet… except your ship goes missing and reappears 70 years later, when the colony you were headed for is in dire straits. And you have special powers, now, too. Save your new planet, explore other worlds, and make choices that may determine the fate of the galaxy. You know, the usual stuff you do in space.

Gamers love this “fantastic RPG” that’s “such a blast,” with one player saying he’s “in the middle of my second play-through now!” And another gamer says “The story is very well written. The companions are fun and their quests are a blast to do. […] I have put so much time into the game and don’t think I am gonna stop anytime soon.” For only $15, it sounds like you’ll really get your money’s worth with this one.

$15 $43 at Walmart

More PS4 games on sale:

The Jackbox Party Pack 7, $20 (was $30), bestbuy.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition, $22 (was $30), bestbuy.com

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition, $30 (was $50), bestbuy.com

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, $30 (was $40), bestbuy.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, $20 (was $60), gamestop.com

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, $20 (was $40), gamestop.com

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, $30 (was $60), gamestop.com

Madden NFL 22, $20 (was $60), target.com

NBA 2K22, $20 (was $60), target.com

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, $40 (was $60), target.com

Lost Judgment, $40 (was $55), target.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, $44 (was $60), target.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

