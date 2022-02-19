PlayStation 4 and 5 games on sale at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to $30 on some great PlayStation games this weekend. (Photo: Getty)

Have you managed to score a hard-to-find PlayStation 5 over the holidays? Or are you still rocking the still-superb PlayStation 4? Whatever Sony system graces your gaming setup, there are plenty of great games to wile away the hours, and Walmart has some killer deals this weekend on some of the best. The deals start at $10 — yes, only $10!!! — and you can save as much as $30 on a single game when you shop the sales below.

And if you want to score free shipping while you’re at it, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No worries; you can sign up for a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 gratis days. (Nevertheless, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

PlayStation 5

Get $13 off Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Launch Edition)

Miles Morales is a hero for Harlem. (Photo: Insomniac Games)

If you or a loved one is already lucky enough to own a PS5, Walmart has some great deals to help you fill out your library of titles. And one of the best games for the system so far is only $37 right now. That would be Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a sort-of followup to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. Players of that game might remember that Miles had powers by the end, and this title gets to be his debut adventure. It’s not quite a full sequel, but that just means it’s short and sweet, perfect for busy adults to get their game on.

One gamer says he’ll “play it again and again and again.” But even older players got in on the fun, with one who says it’s a ton of fun and allows me to fulfill my fantasy of running around the neighborhood in tights while fighting crime.” A little weird, but that’s what video games are for!

$37 $50 at Walmart

Save $30 on Demon Souls

You aren’t going to be making any friends in this fortress. (Photo: Bluepoint Games)

If you really need a challenge, then Demon Souls should be right up your alley. The Dark Souls games are notoriously some of the most difficult games around, and this title is where it all started. Well, with a bit of a facelift for the PlayStation 5. This is actually a full remake, with graphics, audio and everything else redone to look “amazing” on your next-gen system. And it’s only $39 right now, a 44 percent discount!

Story continues

Shoppers say it’s “a wonderful launch title that shouldn’t be overlooked.” And though it’s “not for beginners,” another gamer offers some sage advice: “[The] key to [the] game is patience, guarding, dodging and backstab. Take your time, enjoy the beautiful detailed scenery and don’t rush into a fight and you’ll love this game.” We’ll take that to heart!

$39 $69 at Walmart

Even more PlayStation 5 deals:

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, $37 (was $60), walmart.com

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, $37 (was $50), walmart.com

The Nioh Collection, $37.50 (was $70), walmart.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, $48 (was $70), walmart.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Launch Edition), $50 (was $70), walmart.com

Returnal, $50 (was $70), walmart.com

PlayStation 4

Get $20 off the intriguing Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

The sunsets are beautiful in this game. (Photo: Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best games to come out for the PlayStation 4 — period. It’s an open-world game packed with adventure and gorgeous visuals, and a deep storyline where the hero must protect his island from Mongol invaders. This director’s cut includes the base game and expansions, multiplayer and a free upgrade for the PS5 version if you’ve been lucky enough to score one of those coveted systems.

One pleased gamer says of the title: “My wife surprised me with this for my birthday this year and so far the game not only is amazing, beautiful, and fun, but the story is unique which as a gamer is a breath of fresh air. I’ve put in over 20 hours so far and there’s still so much to do and so much I’ve yet to see. It doesn’t become stale or repetitive which has been an A for me. The online play is also a blast and very different from the single player campaign which is rare to find in a game nowadays. Sucker Punch definitely blew me away with the originality they gave us creating this epic masterpiece!”

$40 $60 at Walmart

Save 30 percent on Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Being Peter Parker is a hard job, but the city isn’t going to save itself. (Photo: Insomniac)

Before you take a swing with Miles Morales, we really recommend you give the original title with Peter Parker a try — and now is the moment, while it’s $14 off. It’s a great story that follows Spider-Man as he tries to defend New York from the Sinister Six — a band of villains including the Rhino and Doctor Octopus. But even when you’re not continuing the story it’s just lots of fun swinging from building to building and beating up the bad guys!

One player enthuses, “I can’t stop playing this game. As a Spider-Man fan, they capture all of the aspects that make a great game (side quests, main quests, multiple fighting styles) and capture the humor and character depth of Spider-man and Peter Parker. Love it.” That pretty much nails why we love it too!

$26 $40 at Walmart

More PlayStation 4 savings:

Nioh 2, $10 (was $40), walmart.com

Days Gone, $21 (was $60), walmart.com

The Last of Us Part II, $24 (was $40), walmart.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, $30 (was $50), walmart.com

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, $30 (was $60), walmart.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Vizio 50″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED, $420 (was $500), walmart.com

TCL 50″ Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $298 (was $450), walmart.com

Hisense 50″ Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV, $295 (was $348), walmart.com

TCL 55″ 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $499 (was $600), walmart.com

Hisense 75″ Class 4K Roku Smart TV, $698 (was $998), walmart.com

Vacuum deals:

Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Upright Vacuum, $129 (was $144), walmart.com

Shark Steam Mop, $39 (was $59), walmart.com

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, $97 (was $180), walmart.com

IonVac HydraClean Cordless All-In-One Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $144 (was $399), walmart.com

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $199 (was $249), walmart.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

Bedding deals:

Mainstays Terrazzo Metallic Print 5-Piece Comforter Set, $35 (was $60), walmart.com

VCNY Home Damask 7 Piece Comforter Set, $35 (was $60), walmart.com

Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $44 (was $79), walmart.com

Rest Haven 2-inch Convoluted Gel Memory Foam Topper and Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $42 (was $50), walmart.com

Mellanni Plush Gel-Fiber Filled Pillows King 2-pack, $45 (was $60), walmart.com

Sunbeam Electric Blanket Loftec Throw, $35 (was $55), walmart.com

Beautyrest Silver Quilted Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillows 2-count, $20 (was $40), walmart.com

Video game deals:

Best Choice Products 360-Degree Swivel Gaming Floor Chair, $100 (was $150), walmart.com

Novashion Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Headset, $49 (was $71), walmart.com

LucidSound LS25BK Wired Stereo Gaming Headset, $49 (was $80), walmart.com

Rig 500 PRO HX SE White Gaming Headset for Xbox, $49 (was $70), walmart.com

Mortal Kombat XL for PS4, $18 (was $30), walmart.com

Smart-home deals:

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus, $273 (was $351), walmart.com

Energizer Connect Smart Plug, No Hub Required, $20 (was $50), walmart.com

Philips Hue White E26 Smart Bulb 2-Pack, $80, (was $140), walmart.com

D-Link HD WiFi Indoor Security Camera, $60 (was $90), walmart.com

Wonderful Home Security Network, $50 (was $100), walmart.com

Velocity Smart Wifi LED Bulb for Amazon Alexa/Google Home, $12 (was $48), walmart.com

Kitchen deals:

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender, $55 (was $66), walmart.com

Gped’s 30 Piece Utensil Set, $40 (was $110), walmart.com

PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Home, $69 (was $149), walmart.com

Nutribullet Select Blender, $69 (was $100), walmart.com

George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, $79 (was $100), walmart.com

Fashion deals:

LC Sterling Silver Pear Garnet Earrings and Stainless Steel Chain Necklace, $32 (was $40), walmart.com

Athletic Works’ Soft Jogger Pants, $9 (was $13), walmart.com

Bulova Women’s Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Watch, $175 (was $350), walmart.com

The Get Women’s Tie Neck Poet Sleeve Blouse, $8 (was $28), walmart.com

Women’s 1/2 ct Diamond x Hoop Earrings, $30 (was $61), walmart.com

Peermont Lab Created Fire Opal & 18k White Gold-Plated Stud Earrings, $20 (was $110), walmart.com

Beauty deals:

Health and Wellness:

Spawn Fitness Fabric Resistance Bands Set of 3, $19 (was $39), walmart.com

Germ-X Advanced Hand Sanitizer, $3 (was $4), walmart.com

Hand Sanitizer Gel 4-pack, $15 (was $30), walmart.com

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, $5 (was $10), walmart.com

Mobi Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer, $25 (was $45), walmart.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.