Players who stood out at 49ers’ OTAs during second open practice

Who stood out during 49ers' second open practice of OTAs

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers held their second open OTA practice on Wednesday without any surprises in participation.

The usual suspects who were expected to be absent remained away from the facility while most of the rookies took part in individual drills, 7-on-7 play and full 11-on-11 work.

Absent:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Deebo Samuel

LT Trent Williams

C Alex Mack

DE Nick Bosa

DE Dee Ford

At the facility but not practicing:

TE George Kittle

LB Fred Warner

DT Javon Kinlaw

RT Mike McGlinchey

CB Jason Verrett

S Tarvarius Moore

WR Danny Gray

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Daniel Brunskill

Seen doing work with trainers:

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

RB Elijah Mitchell

The practice unfolded as usual with Trey Lance taking all the snaps with the “first team.” With much of the 2021 combination of the starting offensive line absent, Jake Brendel was the sophomore quarterback’s center.

Colton McKivitz stood in at left tackle with Aaron Banks at left guard. Jaylon Moore took over the right guard position while Justin Skule held down the right tackle spot.

Second team offensive line consisted of Keaton Sutherland at center flanked by Nick Zakelj at left guard and Sam Schlueter at left tackle. The right side was held down by Spencer Burford at guard and Justin Skule at tackle.

With Mitchell off the field rehabbing, Trey Sermon took most of the first team reps with JaMycal Hasty. Lance completed eight of his 13 attempts combined without any turnovers. Nate Sudfeld threw the only interception of the day that was picked off by veteran Dontae Johnson.

The best run of the day was made by rookie J.P. Mason who took a handoff from Brock Purdy nearly 25 yards.

Lance threw mostly short passes but did air one out to Brandon Aiyuk in 7-on-7 work deep down the left side after missing the third-year receiver earlier in full-team drills.

The best defensive play outside of the interception was made by Jimmie Ward who broke up a pass from Lance that was intended for tight end Tyler Kroft. Ward was flanked by second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga for the “first team” reps on defense.

Arik Armstead anchored the defensive line alongside Kevin Givens while Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu played on the outside.

The 49ers’ next open practice will be next week, tentatively on Tuesday.

