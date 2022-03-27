Players want to play with Tom Brady for a shot at a ring

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians thinks his roster is better with Tom Brady than without him — and not just because of Brady himself.

Arians said the players the Bucs have added this offseason, like wide receiver Russell Gage , guard Shaq Mason and defensive back Logan Ryan, came at least in part because the opportunity to play with Brady means the opportunity to earn a Super Bowl ring.

“They know what Tom brings and we got a shot for another ring. And that’s it. That’s bottom line,” Arians told Steve Wyche of NFL Network. “It’s all about the ring again. Not reloading, not seeing who’s going to do this, who’s going to do that, how we are we going to fit this guy in. Everybody knows their role again right now. . . . The smile really hasn’t come off my face. I’m drinking too much, but other than that it’s been a constant celebration. It was huge for us to have Tom back.”

Another Super Bowl ring would be Brady’s eighth. A lot of teammates want to be along for the ride.

