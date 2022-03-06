Players Championship announces feature groups; Bryson DeChambeau withdraws

Justin Thomas Tees off on the 1st hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The Players Championship announced two of its feature groups for the first two rounds of the tournament on Thursday and Friday, with two past champions in one and three of the top-four players in the world in the other.

However, it lost the No. 12 player in the world when Bryson DeChambeau withdrew late Sunday. He did play in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational because of a hand injury, saying in Twitter video that he was “90 percent.”

DeChambeau, who played in the final twosome in the 2021 Players with Lee Westwood, was replaced in the field by Hayden Buckley.

Defending champion Justin Thomas, 2019 winner Rory McIlroy and defending Open champion Collin Morikawa are in one group. The other is led by world No. 1-ranked and defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, along with No. 3 player and defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and No. 4 Viktor Hovland.

The times and starting tees will be announced later this week. The tournament begins on Thursday at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Thomas shot 68 in the final round last year to beat Lee Westwood by one shot at 14-under-par 274. McIlroy also came from behind in 2019, closing with a 70 to beat Jim Furyk by a shot at 16-under 272.

The tournament also added its final eligible player on Sunday. Ryan Brehm, a 35-year-old Michigan State graduate, won the Puerto Rico Open by six shots over Max McGreevy to get into The Players field. Brehm shot 67 in the final round for a 72-hold total of 20-under 268.

DeChambeau’s withdrawal still leaves The Players with 16 of the top-17 players in the world and 47 of the top-50.

