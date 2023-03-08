Players Championship 2023 prize money as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm battle for record payout

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler tee it up at the The Players Championship on Thursday looking to add more context to the ongoing conversation surrounding who is the best player in the world.

The trio have all shared time at the top of the official world golf rankings in recent weeks and the prestigious event at TPC Sawgrass could settle the debate for the time being ahead of major season.

McIlroy is thrilled by the PGA Tour adapting its format thanks to LIV’s emergence, with the elevated events delivering greater competition among the world’s best and increased earning potential.

Cameron Smith could have been part of the conversation with his win at the Open part of a sensational 2022, but the Australian’s move to Saudi-backed LIV likely removes him from the debate until Augusta at least. Smith, a resident nearby in Jupiter, could well make an appearance as a fan this week though.

There is not just ranking points and bragging rights at stake though, with a record prize pool on offer from the PGA Tour.

Players Championship 2023 prize money

Win: $4,500,000

2: $2,725,000

3: $1,725,000

4: $1,225,000

5: $1,025,000

6: $906,250

7: $843,750

8: $781,250

9: $731,250

10: $681,250

11: $631,250

12: $581,250

13: $531,250

14: $481,250

15: $456,250

16: $431,250

17: $406,250

18: $381,250

19: $356,250

20: $331,250

21: $306,250

22: $281,250

23: $261,250

24: $241,250

25: $221,250

26: $201,250

27: $193,750

28: $186,250

29: $178,750

30: $171,250

31: $163,750

32: $156,250

33: $148,750

34: $142,500

35: $136,250

36: $130,000

37: $123,750

38: $118,750

39: $113,750

40: $108,750

41: $103,750

42: $98,750

43: $93,750

44: $88,750

45: $83,750

46: $78,750

47: $73,750

48: $69,750

49: $66,250

50: $64,250

51: $62,750

52: $61,250

53: $60,250

54: $59,250

55: $58,750

56: $58,250

57: $57,750

58: $57,250

59: $56,750

60: $56,250

61: $55,750

62: $55,250

63: $54,750

64: $54,250

65: $53,750

When is the 2023 Players Championship?

The 2023 Players Championship will be held from Thursday 9 March to Sunday 12 March at TPC Sawgrass in Jacksonville, Florida.

The opening groups for the first two rounds tee off from 6.50am ET (11.50am GMT), with the final groups underway at 1.51pm ET (6.51pm GMT).

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage due to begin at 11.30am GMT for the opening two rounds and 2pm GMT over the weekend. Subscribers can stream the event via the Sky Go app or player.

What are the odds?

Rory McIlroy 9/1

Jon Rahm 10//1

Scottie Scheffler 10/1

Patrick Cantlay 14/1

Justin Thomas 18/1

Max Homa 20/1

Xander Schauffele 22/1

Collin Morikawa 22/1

Viktor Hovland 25/1

Jason Day 28/1

Tony Finau 28/1

Will Zalatoris 30/1

Tyrell Hatton 30/1

Cameron Young 28/1

Sung-Jae Im 28/1

Tom Kim 30/1

Jordan Spieth 33/1

Keegan Bradley 33/1

Shane Lowry 33/1

Keith Mitchell 35/1

Corey Conners 40/1

Rickie Fowler 40/1

Sahith Theegala 50/1

Tommy Fleetwood 50/1

Chris Kirk 55/1

Sam Burns 55/1

Si Woo Kim 55/1

Harris English 60/1

Hideki Matsuyama 60/1

Kurt Kitayama 60/1

Adam Scott 66/1

Justin Rose 66/1

Seamus Power 66/1

Tips and prediction

Jordan Spieth appears close, but there are still some wrinkles in his game he must iron out and TPC has never been especially kind to him with five cuts a T48 and T41 in his last seven appearances, although he finished T4 on debut in 2014.

An outsider has as big a chance as the stars based on history, given Smith was as long as 40/1 last year, while Webb Simpson (2018), Si Woo Kim (2017) and even Rickie Fowler (2015) triumphed with big prices.

While a repeat winner is rare, with Tiger Woods (2013) the only player to win multiple times since 2013. So if we ignore the big hitters at the top of the list of odds, we like Jason Day, given his return to form and big win here in 2016, not to mention T6 in 2011, T5 in 2018 and T8 in 2019. Look at his PGA Tour form, too: T7, 5, T9, T10. A breakthrough is coming it seems.

FIRST ROUND TEE TIMES

1st tee

6:50 a.m ET (11.50am GMT) — Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

7:01 a.m. (12.01pm) — Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

7:12 a.m. (12.12pm) — Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim

7:23 a.m. (12.23pm) — Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

7:34 a.m. (12.34pm) — Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

7:45 a.m. (12.45pm) — Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan

7:56 a.m. (12.56pm) — Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

8:07 a.m. (1.07pm) — J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

8:18 a.m. (1.18pm) — Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman

8:29 a.m. (1.29pm) — Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace

8:40 a.m. (1.40pm) — Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

8:51 a.m. (1.51pm) — Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin

11:50 a.m. (4.50pm) — Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley

12:01 p.m. (5.01pm) — Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

12:12 p.m. (5.12pm) — Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

12:23 p.m. (5.23pm) — Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day

12:34 p.m. (5.34pm) — Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

12:45 p.m. (5.45pm) — Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

12:56 p.m. (5.56pm) — Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:07 p.m. (6.07pm) — Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1:18 p.m. (6.18pm) — Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley

1:29 p.m. (6.29pm) — Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore

1:40 p.m. (6.40pm) — Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

1:51 p.m. (6.51pm) — Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak

10th tee

6:50 a.m. (11.50am) — Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

7:01 a.m. (12.01pm) — Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

7:12 a.m. (12.12pm) — Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren

7:23 a.m. (12.23pm) — Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

7:34 a.m. (12.34pm) — Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

7:45 a.m. (12.45pm) — Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

7:56 a.m. (12.56pm) — Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

8:07 a.m. (1.07pm) — Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

8:18 a.m. (1.18pm) — Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English

8:29 a.m. (1.29pm) — Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox

8:40 a.m. (1.40pm) — Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

8:51 a.m. (1.51pm) — Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott

11:50 a.m. (4.50pm) — David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

12:01 p.m. (5.01pm) — Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

12:12 p.m. (5.12pm) — Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

12:23 p.m. (5.23pm) — Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

12:34 p.m. (5.34pm) — Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari

12:45 p.m. (5.45pm) — J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

12:56 p.m. (5.56pm) — K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland

1:07 p.m. (6.07pm) — Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings

1:18 p.m. (6.18pm) — Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

1:29 p.m. (6.29pm) — Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

1:40 p.m. (6.40pm) — Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

1:51 p.m. (6.51pm) — Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

SECOND ROUND TEE TIMES

1st tee

6:50 a.m ET (11.50am GMT) — David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

7:01 a.m. (12.01pm) — Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

7:12 a.m. (12.12pm) — Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

7:23 a.m. (12.23pm) — Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

7:34 a.m. (12.34pm) — Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari

7:45 a.m. (12.45pm) — J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

7:56 a.m. (12.56pm) — K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland

8:07 a.m. (1.07pm) — Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings

8:18 a.m. (1.18pm) — Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

8:29 a.m. (1.29pm) — Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

8:40 a.m. (1.40pm) — Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

8:51 a.m. (1.51pm) — Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

11:50 a.m. (4.50pm) — Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

12:01 p.m. (5.01pm) — Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

12:12 p.m. (5.12pm) — Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren

12:23 p.m. (5.23pm) — Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

12:34 p.m. (5.34pm) — Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

12:45 p.m. (5.45pm) — Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

12:56 p.m. (5.56pm) — Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

1:07 p.m. (6.07pm) — Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

1:18 p.m. (6.18pm) — Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English

1:29 p.m. (6.29pm) –Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox

1:40 p.m. (6.40pm) — Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

1:51 p.m. (6.51pm) — Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott

10th tee

6:50 a.m. (11.50am) — Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley

7:01 a.m. (12.01pm) — Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

7:12 a.m. (12.12pm) — Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

7:23 a.m. (12.23pm) — Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day

7:34 a.m. (12.34pm) — Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

7:45 a.m. (12.45pm) — Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

7:56 a.m. (12.56pm) — Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

8:07 a.m. (1.07pm) — Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

8:18 a.m. (1.18pm) — Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley

8:29 a.m. (1.29pm) — Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore

8:40 a.m. (1.40pm) — Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

8:51 a.m. (1.51pm) — Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak

11:50 a.m. (4.50pm) — Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

12:01 p.m. (5.01pm) — Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

12:12 p.m. (5.12pm) — Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim

12:23 p.m. (5.23pm) — Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

12:34 p.m. (5.34pm) — Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

12:45 p.m. (5.45pm) — Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan

12:56 p.m. (5.56pm) — Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

1:07 p.m. (6.07pm) — J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

1:18 p.m. (6.18pm) — Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman

1:29 p.m. (6.29pm) — Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace

1:40 p.m. (6.40pm) — Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

1:51 p.m. (6.51pm) — Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin