Playboy model Hannah Peeters says delivery guy groped her

A Playboy model says she was groped by a creepy delivery driver.

Hannah Peeters, 25, said the assault went down in the driveway of her North West London home when the delivery person suddenly squeezed her breasts and moved in for a kiss.

“I feel violated,” Peeters told The Sun. “Just because I get my boobs out on TV and in magazines doesn’t mean some seedy man can touch me whenever he wants.”

Peeters said the guy told her, “I can’t wait to tell all my friends,” as he left.

Police say they are investigating the matter.