Playboi Carti Arrested for Alleged Felony Assault of Pregnant Girlfriend (Report)

Playboi Carti Has No Plans to Make Music With His Girlfriend Iggy Azalea

Rapper Playboi Carti has been arrested in Georgia on felony charges for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, according to TMZ. The alleged incident happened on Dec. 20 after an argument over a paternity test.

Per TMZ, the victim told police she’d been in a relationship with Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, for two years, had lived with him since last July, and was 14 weeks pregnant with their child. She says when she attempted to discuss the pregnancy and a possible paternity test with Carti, he began attacking and choking her.

More from Spin:

A witness attempted to break up the fight, and the alleged victim was able to flee to her own car, but Carti continued attacking her. After police arrived on the scene, they noted visible injuries to the victim’s neck, chest, and back.

Carti’s attorney Brian Steel told TMZ that his client was “falsely accused” and that he believes the case “will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Carti is scheduled to perform at a series of Rolling Loud festivals around the world this year, beginning March 3 at Betfair Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Ca. He has not released a new studio album since 2020’s chart-topping Whole Lotta Red.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time, click here.

The post Playboi Carti Has No Plans to Make Music With His Girlfriend Iggy Azalea appeared first on SPIN.