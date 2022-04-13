Play-in tournament and first-round matchups, dates, game times, TV info

Another NBA regular season is complete, and the playoffs are once again upon us. The field is set after a tense race for seeding came down to the very last day. Now the quest for the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the NBA championship is on.

After the play-in tournament to decide the final two seeds in each conference, the first round will get underway on Saturday. The NBA Finals will begin with Game 1 on June 2. If necessary, Game 7 will be June 19.

Below is the complete schedule for the play-in tournament and first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, with matchups, game times and where to watch.

(All times p.m. Eastern; * – if necessary)

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, April 12

Nets 115, Cavaliers 108 (Brooklyn clinches No. 7 seed in East)

Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104 (Minnesota clinches No. 7 seed in West)

Wednesday, April 13

Hornets at Hawks (7, ESPN)

Spurs at Pelicans (9:30, ESPN)

Friday, April 15

Hawks/Hornets winner at Cavaliers (7:30, ESPN)

Spurs/Pelicans winner at Clippers (10, TNT)

FIRST ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Heat vs. (8) Play-in

Game 1: Sunday, Play-in at Heat (1, TNT)

Game 2: April 19, Play-in at Heat

Game 3: April 22, Heat at Play-in

Game 4: April 24, Heat at Play-in (7, TNT)

Game 5: April 26, Play-in at Heat*

Game 6: April 28, Heat at Play-in*

Game 7: April 30, Play-in at Heat*

(2) Celtics vs. (7) Nets

Game 1: Sunday, Nets at Celtics (3:30, ABC)

Game 2: April 20, Nets at Celtics (7, TNT)

Game 3: April 23, Celtics at Nets

Game 4: April 25, Celtics at Nets

Game 5: April 27, Nets at Celtics*

Game 6: April 29, Celtics at Nets*

Game 7: May 1, Nets at Celtics*

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Bulls

Game 1: Sunday, Bulls at Bucks (6:30, TNT)

Game 2: April 20, Bulls at Bucks (9:30, TNT)

Game 3: April 22, Bucks at Bulls (8:30, ABC)

Game 4: April 24, Bucks at Bulls (1, ABC)

Game 5: April 27, Bulls at Bucks*

Game 6: April 29, Bucks at Bulls*

Game 7: May 1, Bulls at Bucks*

(4) Sixers vs. (5) Raptors

Game 1: Saturday, Raptors at Sixers (6, ESPN)

Game 2: April 18, Raptors at Sixers (7:30, TNT)

Game 3: April 20, Sixers at Raptors (8, NBATV)

Game 4: April 23, Sixers at Raptors (2, TNT)

Game 5: April 25, Raptors at Sixers*

Game 6: April 28, Sixers at Raptors*

Game 7: April 30, Raptors at Sixers*

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Suns vs. (8) Play-in

Game 1: Sunday, Play-in at Suns (9, TNT)

Game 2: April 19, Play-in at Suns (10, TNT)

Game 3: April 22, Suns at Play-in

Game 4: April 24, Suns at Play-in (9:30, TNT)

Game 5: April 26, Play-in at Suns*

Game 6: April 28, Suns at Play-in*

Game 7: April 30, Play-in at Suns*

(2) Grizzlies vs. (7) Timberwolves

Game 1: Saturday, Timberwolves at Grizzlies (3:30, ESPN)

Game 2: April 19, Timberwolves at Grizzlies

Game 3: April 21, Grizzlies at Timberwolves (7:30, TNT)

Game 4: April 23, Grizzlies at Timberwolves

Game 5: April 26, Timberwolves at Grizzlies*

Game 6: April 29, Grizzlies at Timberwolves*

Game 7: May 1, Timberwolves at Grizzlies*

Game 1: Saturday, Nuggets at Warriors (8:30, ABC)

Game 2: April 18, Nuggets at Warriors (10, TNT)

Game 3: April 21, Warriors at Nuggets (10, TNT)

Game 4: April 24, Warriors at Nuggets (3:30, ABC)

Game 5: April 27, Nuggets at Warriors*

Game 6: April 29, Warriors at Nuggets*

Game 7: May 1, Nuggets at Warriors*

(4) Mavericks vs. (5) Jazz

Game 1: Saturday, Jazz at Mavericks (1, ESPN)

Game 2: April 18, Jazz at Mavericks (8:30, NBATV)

Game 3: April 21, Mavericks at Jazz (9, NBATV)

Game 4: April 23, Mavericks at Jazz (4:30, TNT)

Game 5: April 25, Jazz at Mavericks*

Game 6: April 28, Mavericks at Jazz*

Game 7: April 30, Jazz at Mavericks*

