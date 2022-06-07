Play Ball With Prime Video – The Hamden Journal

Amazon’s series adaptation of A League of Its Own is roundin’ third and headed for home. Prime Video has set an August 12 “play ball” date for the comedy inspired by the 1992 movie and released the first teaser trailer. Watch it above.

Described as a fresh approach to the late Penny Marshall’s pic about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the series from Sony Pictures TV follows new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball.

Series creator Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Gbemisola Ikumelo are among the stars of A League of Their Own, which was ordered to series during lockdown in August 2020. The cast also includes Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey also star.

‘The Outlaws’: Prime Video Sets Season 2 Premiere For Stephen Merchant Comedy

Set to Stevie Nicks’ droning “Edge of Seventeen,” the dialogue-free half-minute teaser features the crack of the bat, team building and bonding, some home life, some drinking and some baseball, while taking a deeper look at race and sexuality.

And there’s no crying.

Jacobson also executives produces the series with Will Graham.

The original A League of Their Own feature, directed by Marshall and scripted by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel from a story by Kelly Candaele and Kim Wilson, grossed $132 million worldwide. In 2012, the Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry.