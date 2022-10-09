Platoon taken out in one minute Russian soldier on being defeated by Ukrainian Armed Forces

IRYNA BALACHUK – SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 10:24

A Russian prisoner of war has recounted being given two days of training [before being sent to fight in Ukraine – ed.], fighting in Kharkiv Oblast and how his platoon was defeated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in just one minute.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on Telegram

Quote from the SSU: “The ‘life cycle’ of a [Russian] conscript is as follows: 12 days, then captivity. A large number of recently conscripted Russians have been captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the counteroffensive on the eastern front. Some of them have fought for a total of 12 days.”

Details: One of the captured soldiers, a resident of the Udmurt Republic, said that his military training lasted only two days. Meanwhile, tank crews are given no more than 10 days of training. He believes that it is impossible to prepare soldiers for war in such a short amount of time.

The Russian soldier said that he arrived in the town of Millerovo in Rostov Oblast (Russia) on 13 September. From there, his group of troops set out for Donbas (though for some reason they ended up in Kharkiv Oblast). By 25 September, he was captured by the Ukrainian forces.

Quote from the Russian soldier: “We saw well-armed, well-trained people. Every other person had a portable radio, all had thermal imaging devices and night vision scopes… They eliminated our entire platoon in one minute. Twenty people were killed in one minute.”

Details: The soldier believes that Russia will continue “conscripting cannon fodder”, deploying troops in Ukraine without any training.

He said that he decided it was “better to be in prison and alive than dead and under Ukrainian soil.”

In its post, the Security Service of Ukraine stressed that Russian occupiers can surrender by calling the hotline on +380665803498 o +380931192984.

