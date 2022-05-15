Plasma pen claims to remove skin tags and blemishes at home

Usually to get skin tags, moles, tattoos, and other skin bumps and marks removed, you have to go to the dermatologist. But according to Dermavel, all you need to do is buy its plasma pen. Dermavel says the pen painlessly removes unwanted skin imperfections and blemishes at home. It comes with fine and coarse needles, depending on what you are looking to remove. Insider producer Celia Skvaril decided to try it on a skin tag, but ran it past a dermatologist first. Dr. Karan Lal was skeptical, but said Celia could try it at her own risk as long as she sent over a photo to make sure she actually had a true skin tag. After trying the pen, Celia ran past the results by Lal, who said although technically the device worked, he doesn’t think it’s safe. Check out the Dermavel plasma pen here: Dermavel Plasma Pen, $99 https://dermavel.com/products/fibroblast-plasma-pen Check out the microscope here: Celestron Deluxe Handheld Digital Microscope, $99.95 https://www.amazon.com/Celestron-Handheld-Microscope-Discoveries-44302-C/dp/B07K2174VF See more from Dr. Karan Lal here: https://www.instagram.com/sirdermzalot/