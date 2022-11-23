‘Planes, Trains And Automobiles’ 4K Ultra HD With Deleted Scenes From John Hughes Archive Released – The Hamden Journal

Just in time to take home for the Thanksgiving holiday, an updated version of the classic film Planes, Trains and Automobiles is being rereleased with more than an hour of additional footage.

The Steve Martin and John Candy comedy is now on 4K Ultra HD and includes a bonus “lost luggage” Blu-ray disc with recently found deleted and extended scenes from director John Hughes’ archives.

The film details the struggles of Martin and Candy to get home to Chicago after their plane is rerouted to Wichita, Kansas. Hilarity ensues, capped by a touching final scene

The bonus Blu-Ray disc also features Dylan Baker’s audition for the character of Owen, who provides a ride in his orange pickup truck, as well as a tribute to the late John Candy and a two-part documentary about director John Hughes.

Hughes wrote and directed the film, which was originally released on Nov. 25, 1987, and was re-released by Paramount Home Entertainment for its 35th anniversary on Tuesday.