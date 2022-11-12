Planes collide over Wings Over Dallas air show

Two vintage warplanes collided over an airshow in Dallas, the FAA said.

The collision happened about 1:30 p.m. as they were flying over the Wings Over Dallas Air Show, the local NBC affiliate reported.

The FAA identified the plans as a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra and said it was unknown how many people were on both aircraft.

Video posted to Twitter shows a B-17 colliding with a smaller plane sending debris flying and then fireballs as both hit the ground.

A woman watching the planes from a shopping center parking lot can be heard on another video yelling “Oh no. Oh no” as they collide and then “Oh my God!” as she sees the fireball.

Dallas lawyer Christopher Kratovil tweeted “A WWII bomber just crashed at Dallas Executive Airport….Wing just came off as it made a pass over the airfield. Tragic and horrible to witness” along with a photo of spectators and a plume of black smoke.