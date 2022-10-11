Plane Passenger Annoyed By Child Kicking Her Seat While Mother Does Nothing

Few people expect to board a plane and be completely comfortable. The space restrictions don’t really allow for that. But the very least one can hope for is to not have their seat kicked by the passenger behind them.

One woman took to Reddit to share her experience with a misbehaving child and asked users, “Am I the A**hole?”

The woman settled into her seat and hoped to get some much needed sleep. But the young child sitting behind her had other plans.

According to The Mirror, “the woman claims the youngster grabbed her hair, kicked her seat, and poked her for hours during the flight, with no interference from the child’s parents whatsoever. But in an attempt to be understanding, neither she nor her partner complained to the family.”

Kudos to the woman, because that’s probably not how most adults would have responded, especially on a long-haul flight.

When the child went to sleep, the woman thought she could finally get the shut -eye she’d been denied. To facilitate this, she reclined her seat only for the child’s mother to be audacious enough to say she felt “uncomfortable.”

The woman explained on Reddit, “I, however, remained in the reclining position, as I felt that I had put up with her child making me uncomfortable for hours and preventing me from sleeping when I was in need of it.”

The majority of Reddit users said the woman wasn’t in the wrong for refusing to adjust her seat to the upright position.

Sloshed Banker wrote, “the parents were not doing a good job of preventing the 3-year- old from hitting OP and yanking her hair. Maybe they did, but it doesn’t look like it from the post. OP and husband didn’t even escalate to a flight attendant or demand to move seats. They were more than patient. My parents took my sister and I traveling from when we were very young. They took great care to make sure we had snacks and entertainment, and there was no way at 3 years old, that we would be allowed to pull other passengers’ hair and kick the seats in front of us. Kid should have had her own seat and her parents should have done a better job.”

Not the Black Hat remarked, “Not the a**hole. No one is comfortable on normal commercial flights and you have already sacrificed a lot for that random family. Parents feel they are entitled to more comforts way too often simply for having children. And before anyone jumps down my throat, no I am not saying that people should be a**holes to parents and or children. I’m saying that parents should not expect everyone to bend over backward for them.”

Where do you stand? Was the woman in the wrong?