Plane catches fire after crash landing at Miami airport

At least three people were hospitalized after an airplane caught fire in a crash landing at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

The Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic touched down at the airport at about 5:30 p.m. and tore through a communications tower and a small building before coming to a stop in a grassy area beside the runway, local outlet WSVN reported.

Early indications suggest the plane’s landing gear may have malfunctioned, the report said.

The plane was carrying 126 passengers and 11 crew members at the time of the crash.

Parts of the smashed-up communications tower could be seen on the plane’s right wing, which caught fire, according to the outlet.

A plane tore through a communications tower and a small building before coming to a stop in a grassy area beside the runway at Miami International Airport. WSVN

Early indications suggest the plane’s landing gear may have malfunctioned. WSVN

Most of those on board appeared to be uninjured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP

At least three people were hospitalized after the airplane caught fire in the crash. via REUTERS

Fire crews on the scene swiftly extinguished the flames with foam trucks. The plane was evacuated and all passengers were accounted for.

At least three people suffered minor injuries, a spokesman for the airport told WPLG, however, most of those on board appeared to be uninjured.