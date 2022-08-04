‘Plan B’ Series Announces Additional Cast For CBC Time-Travel Drama – The Hamden Journal

François Arnaud (Surface, Midnight Texas), Joshua Close (Monica, Fargo) and Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) will be joining the CBC original drama series Plan B, set for a winter 2023 debut.

The series stars Patrick J. Adams as Philip (Suits, The Right Stuff) and Karine Vanasse as Evelyn (Cardinal, Revenge).

Adams is best known for playing college dropout turned lawyer Mike Ross in USA Network’s Suits between 2011 and 2019, a role that garnered him a Screen Actors Guild nomination. He recently made his Broadway debut in Richard Greenberg’s Tony-nominated revival of Take Me Out and starred as original Mercury 7 astronaut John Glenn in National Geographic’s first scripted series for Disney+, The Right Stuff.

Vanasse is an award-winning actress who starred as Detective Lise Delorme in CTV’s drama Cardinal between 2017 and 2020, for which she won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020.

The show is an adaptation of a popular French drama series of the same name (now filming its fourth season for Radio-Canada).

Production is now underway in Montreal, Quebec. The English-language series will bow on CBC and CBC Gem.

Set in Montreal, the psychological drama follows a man on a quest to save his relationship – and by extension, his whole world.

The day that Philip (Adams) discovers the possibility of going back in time, he does not hesitate. Since Evelyn (Vanasse), the love of his life and companion for the past six years, has left him, his life has lost its meaning. With the tremendous power he wields thanks to Plan B, he attempts to save his relationship, his law firm, and his dysfunctional family. But Philip soon realizes that even the smallest choice has repercussions on his life and the lives of others.

The CBC original production is produced by Quebec-based production company KOTV, with international distribution by Red Arrow Studios International.

Directed by Jean-François Asselin, Aisling Chin-Yee, and Maxime Giroux, the English adaptation was cowritten by Lynne Kamm, along with the cocreators of the original French-language series, Asselin and Jacques Drolet.

Asselin also serves as showrunner and EP alongside Louis Morissette. For KOTV, Louis-Philippe Drolet, Alain Chicoine, and Mélanie Viau are EPs, and Melissa Malkin is producer. For CBC, Sally Catto is general manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports; Trish Williams is executive director, Scripted Content; Sarah Adams is director of Current Production, Drama; and Nicola Makoway is executive in charge of production.

François Arnaud is repped by Lasher Group and APA. Joshua Close by Buchwald, Impression Entertainment and Parent Management. Troian Bellisario is repped by Entertainment 360, Gersh and Paul Hastings.

Adams is best known for playing college dropout turned lawyer Mike Ross in USA Network’s Suits between 2011 and 2019, a role that garnered him a Screen Actors Guild nomination. He recently made his Broadway debut in Richard Greenberg’s Tony-nominated revival of Take Me Out and starred as original Mercury 7 astronaut John Glenn in National Geographic’s first scripted series for Disney+, The Right Stuff. Other TV roles on Sneaky Pete, Luck and Orphan Black, while his big screen roles include sci-fi feature and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival selection Clara, Todd Phillips comedy Old School and 2009 Berlin Film Festival competitor Rage.

Vanasse is an award-winning actress who starred as Detective Lise Delorme in CTV’s drama Cardinal between 2017 and 2020, for which she won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020. She also starred in ABC drama Pan Am and appeared in three seasons of Revenge on the same network, and in the upcoming CBC series Bones of Crows. Her film credits include Denis Villeneuve’s Polytechnique, Malek, Lea Pool’s Set Me Free and Et au Pire, on se Mariera.

News of the new series comes as CBC today unveils its 2022-23 program line-up at an Upfronts event in Canada.