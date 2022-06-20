PJ Tucker opts out and enters free agency

Shams Charania: Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Not necessarily surprised PJ Tucker is opting out. It’s a good way for him to secure more money and/or a longer deal.

Heat have to do what they can to keep him. They don’t really another starter-level 4 on the roster.

My guess is he sticks in Miami, where he’s been a great fit. – 6:11 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: PJ Tucker will decline his $7.35 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:10 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

