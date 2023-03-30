Pizza receipt leads to arrest of 12-year-old murder suspect

A Wisconsin pre-teen has been arrested for murder after a pizza receipt with his cell phone number on it was found at the scene, authorities said.

The unnamed 12-year-old boy from Milwaukee was charged on Monday with first-degree intentional homicide related to the March 15 shooting death of Brandon Felton, FOX6 reported.

His bond is set at $100,000, the outlet said.

Felton, 34, was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head at his home on March 18.

Police found a Domino’s pizza receipt dated March 15 at the scene, NBC explained. When they called the phone number listed with the order, a “young-sounding male” answered.

Additional information from the minor’s mother and text messages helped authorities piece together that the boy went to Felton’s residence with his friends in order to buy guns.

When Felton refused, the boy allegedly shot him.

A chilling exchange between the minor and one of his friends shows him plotting to exact revenge on Felton, CNN reported.





“I’m belting him don’t got time for dude going after my family,” he allegedly wrote at one point.

Additional messages from March 9, before the incident, indicated that the boy and his friends were hoping to steal an AR-15 from Felton.

As of Wednesday, it was not clear if anyone else had been charged in the case.





In an email to NBC, Katie Holtz, the defendant’s lawyer, clarified that “any child charged with a homicide of this classification, if the child is over the age of 10, starts out being charged as an adult and then can ask the court to transfer their case back to juvenile court jurisdiction.”