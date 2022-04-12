Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Will Not Be In The Festival Lineup – The Hamden Journal

Disney/Pixar’s anticipated animated movie Lightyear will not be playing in the Cannes lineup, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

There’s a chance the movie gets a private exhibitor screening that week on the Riviera, but the film won’t be part of the Official Selection, which had been suggested in the press yesterday. The Hamden Journal understands there were never any plans for the film to screen in the program.

The feature, which charts the story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond, is due to launch theatrically around the world in mid June. Voice cast includes Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and James Brohlin.

Among movies confirmed for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which takes place next month, are Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis. Movies widely tipped to launch at the festival include George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, and David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen.

There has been a lot of social media speculation this past week about a new David Lynch movie potentially debuting on the Croisette. The festival declined to comment.