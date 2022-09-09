Pixar Unveils Voice Cast For Peter Sohn Film – D23 Expo – The Hamden Journal

Disney’s Pixar today named the lead voice actors for its upcoming animated feature, Elemental. The film’s director Peter Sohn and producer Denise Ream, who previously collaborated on The Good Dinosaur, announced the castings, as they brought to the stage actors Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World Dominion) and Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew).

Inspired by Sohn’s childhood in New York, Elemental journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember (Lewis) and Wade (Athie), in a city where fire, water, land and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

“The idea [for Elemental] started with my parents. As immigrants to the U.S. from Korea in the ’70s, they had no family, nothing. But they managed to create a life here in New York,” Sohn said in introducing the film. “And just like them, many people have left their people and families to a new land, with hopes and dreams, all mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and neighborhoods.”

Ream went on to describe the story as one “about anyone who’s ever made a sacrifice or taken a risk, set it in the hustle and bustle of the city, but with a twist.”

Pixar unveiled the first concept art for the film in May, which you can view below, today unveiling an early teaser trailer consisting mostly of work-in-progress shots, as well as a fully finished clip.

Elemental arrives in theaters on June 16, 2023. Today’s casting announcement for the film came as part a of Disney/Pixar panel at D23, spotlighting the studios’ slates of upcoming live-action and animated films. The confab, celebrating all things Disney, runs at the Anaheim Convention Center through Sunday, September 11.