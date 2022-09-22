Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns staff predictions

The Browns have become predictably unpredictable and it only took two weeks.

A snatch-victory-from-the-jaws-of-defeat win in the season opener raised expectations but a steal-defeat-from-the-jaws-of-victory loss to the New York Jets in the home opener made it nearly impossible to predict what might happen next.

The arch-enemy Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town on a Thursday night just four days after a head-scratching defeat just adds to the uncertainty.

Will the short week make it impossible for the Browns to recover from a gut-wrenching loss the likes of which hasn’t been seen since 2009? Or will the need to focus on a hated division rival help the Browns put the unspeakable loss out of their minds?

Those are the questions that the Browns and our panel of Browns experts must try to answer. Here is what each our team of reporters thinks:

Chris Easterling (1-1)

Score: Browns 20, Steelers 17

Comment: Myles Garrett’s expected to play and T.J. Watt is not. Now, if the Browns secondary turns Mitch Trubisky into Ben Roethlisberger, all bets are off.

Steve Doerschuk (0-2)

Score: Browns 24-20

Comment: Kevin Stefanski stands up at a crossroads and gets the team’s head on straight even after that mind-blowing loss.

Marla Ridenour (1-1)

Score: Browns 21, Steelers 20

Comment: The Steelers’ post-Roethlisberger offense has been a mess in the first two games, so the Browns presumably are catching their rivals at the right time. After the Jets debacle, this feels like a referendum on Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. Myles Garrett’s presence despite a neck injury should be the difference.

Nate Ulrich (0-2)

Score: Browns 20, Steelers 18

Comment: If the blown coverages continue, I’ll be wrong again.

George Thomas (1-1)

Score: Browns 20, Steelers 14

Comment: Completely, totally, without a doubt lost on this one. The fact that I’m tongue tied should be considered a minor miracle. Team meetings after two games? The kicker misses a PAT? Yikes. For the record, I flipped a coin primarily because Ben Roethlisberger isn’t around any longer.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland.

