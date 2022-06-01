Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt announces his retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt announces his retirement

by

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement on Wednesday.

In a statement released on social media, Tuitt stated that “[a]fter the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon my completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football.”

Tuitt’s brother, Richard Bartlett III, was killed just over one year ago. He was struck by a vehicle in Johns Creek, a suburb of Atlanta, while he was securing a mattress to his girlfriend’s vehicle. As of this year, despite the efforts of law enforcement and an offer of a $17,000 reward, the case remains unsolved.

Tuitt started 15 games for the Steelers during the 2020 season, recording a career-high 11 sacks. He suffered an injury prior to the 2021 campaign, and did not suit up for Pittsburgh.

 