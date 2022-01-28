Pittsburgh bridge collapses near site of Biden remarks

Emergency crews were on the scene of a bridge collapse in a Pittsburgh park early Friday — hours before President Biden was due to arrive in the city to give remarks touting his infrastructure plan.

The bridge carrying Forbes Avenue through Frick Park east of downtown gave way shortly before 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Images from KDKA indicated that at least four vehicles — including a city bus — had fallen into a wooded ravine spanned by the bridge. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The station also reported that homes in the area were evacuated as a strong smell of natural gas was reported. The public safety department later indicated that a gas line had been cut.

The site of the collapse is about four miles away from where Biden was slated to deliver a speech at 2 p.m. According to the White House schedule, the president’s remarks would have focused on “strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

The $1.2 trillion plan, which Biden signed into law in November, allocates approximately $110 billion to roads, bridges and other projects.

There was no immediate statement from Biden or the White House about Friday’s collapse.

