Pittsburgh at Kansas City Prediction, Game Preview, Lines How To Watch

Pittsburgh at Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Pittsburgh at Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Pittsburgh (7-6-1), Kansas City (10-4)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

It’s possible to run on the Chiefs, but you have to commit to it.

The Chargers might have lost, but they almost hit the 200-yard mark on the ground. Denver lost, too, but it ran for 154 yards. The problem in both games – and for opponents over Kansas City’s seven-game winning streak – were turnovers.

The Raiders gave it up five times in a blowout loss two weeks ago, the Chargers turned it over two times, and the Broncos were hit with three mistakes. In all, Kansas City has forced 20 turnovers over the last nine games.

Pittsburgh has a bunch of problems, but turnovers aren’t among them.

There’s been just one giveaway over the last three games and a not-bad 15 on the year. As long as the team doesn’t make a ton of mistakes, it should be in this. However …

Why Kansas City Will Win

The Chief running game should go off.

Of course Patrick Mahomes and company will take center stage – Tyreek Hill is out of the COVID protocols – but this is the game to start hammering away on the ground. The Steelers give up a league-high 4.9 yards per carry, allowing over 200 yards to the Vikings and Titans over the last two weeks.

Again, it’s Kansas City – it’s going to want to wing it around – but the Steelers allowed close to 200 yards or more in five of the last six games.

What’s Going To Happen

The Steelers should be plucky.

They might not have the downfield passing game of Kansas City, and they can’t get Najee Harris going for a full 60 minutes behind the rough line, but the defense will bother Mahomes and the defense will offset a few problems with a few key takeaways.

There won’t be enough Pittsburgh offense to keep up late, but it’ll be a feisty, tough game that doesn’t start to slip away until late.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City Prediction, Line

Kansas City 30, Pittsburgh 17

Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

