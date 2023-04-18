Pitt lands a commitment from Rhode Island transfer Ishmael Leggett

Pitt picked up its second commitment out of the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, as Ishmael Leggett announced his decision via social media. Leggett is a 6’3″ guard who starred for Rhode Island the past three seasons.

Leggett will have two years of eligibility remaining at Pitt. He averaged 16.4 points per game this season for the Rams, good for seventh-best in the Atlantic-10. Leggett also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

“It went well,” Leggett told Houston Wilson of Panther-Lair.com after his visit on Sunday. “I mean I definitely had a good time there, me and my mom. They showed us around and we just had a really good time.”

Leggett should bring a veteran presence to Pitt’s backcourt. He shot 84.5% from the free-throw line last season. The Maryland native also connected on 48 made three-point field goals in 2022-23, shooting them at a 32% clip.

Leggett had a few notable performances for Rhode Island this past season. He poured in 34 points against Tulane. Leggett dropped 25 points over Dayton in an upset win, and he also posted 23 points and 14 rebounds in a game against St. Bonaventure.

On the visit, Leggett learned more of Pitt’s culture under head coach Jeff Capel

“They definitely had an experienced team, who knew how to play with each other,” he said of Pitt’s success this past season. “You could tell their team chemistry was high after watching them play.”

Leggett is the second player to pick Pitt in as many weeks after the Panthers landed High Point transfer Zack Austin last week. Following Leggett’s decision, the Panthers now have 11 scholarship players set for next season, meaning Pitt has two additional roster spots to fill before next season starts.