‘Pitch Perfect’, ‘True Blood’ Star Anna Camp Leads Horror ‘From Black’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Production has begun this week in Natchez, Mississippi, on supernatural horror From Black, starring Pitch Perfect and True Blood actress Anna Camp.

In the film a young mother, crushed by guilt and shame after the disappearance of her young son five years previously, is offered a bizarre opportunity to learn the truth and set things right. The movie asks whether she is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again.

Camp stars with Jennifer Lafleur (Big Little Lies), John Ales (Euphoria), Travis Hammer (Godless) and Richie Montgomery (Ozark).

Thomas Marchese (Fallen) directs from a script written by Marchese and Jessup Flower. Producers are Marchese for Dark Room Films, Kelly Frazier (Murder At Yellowstone City) for K7 Entertainment and Vincent Cardinale (The Fallout).

Executive producers are Anna Camp, Cesar Mercado, Humberto Carillo, and James Norrie, Bob Portal and Inderpal Singh for AMP, which is handling world sales.

Marchese commented: “The idea was to take a dark police procedural and cross it into a flat-out terrifying supernatural horror story. And I really feel we have nailed the tone and hit that mark in a big way”