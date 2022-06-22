Pistons trade Jerami Grant to Blazers

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 01: Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons traded 28-year-old wing Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a top-four protected 2025 first-round draft pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Grant averaged 19.2 points (on 43/36/84 shooting splits), 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.9 minutes over 47 games for the Pistons last season. He was an integral role player for the Denver Nuggets during their run to the 2020 Eastern Conference finals before seeking more playmaking responsibility in free agency. The Pistons gave him a three-year, $60 million contract and higher usage in 2020, and he emerged as a fringe All-Star candidate. With him as a primary option, though, Detroit won 43 games over the past two seasons.

Grant is another wing in a long line of options the Blazers have tried to fit around six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and he might be the best of a bunch that has included Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Gary Trent Jr., Trevor Ariza, Rodney Hood, Mo Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu, among others.

The upgrade is a necessary one to improve a roster that won 27 games without Lillard for the majority of last season. The Blazers traded Covington, Powell, Larry Nance Jr. and Lillard’s longtime backcourt partner, CJ McCollum, prior to the deadline in February, hoping to expedite a rebuild around their franchise player.

Check back soon for more details.

– – – – – – –

is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at or follow him on Twitter!