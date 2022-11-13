Pistons G Hamidou Diallo gets in-game wardrobe change after name misspelled on jersey

The Detroit Pistons rolled out their new NBA Statement Edition jerseys on Saturday, with a minor hiccup.

Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo took the court against the Boston Celtics and it wasn’t long before the broadcast picked up an unfortunate fact: Diallo’s name had been misspelled on the back of his jersey.

“D-A-I-L-L-O.”

The NBC Sports Boston crew informed their audience of the situation near the end of the first quarter.

As far as flubs go, it’s pretty minor, but it’s also the mistake every equipment crew is going to be afraid of making (well, this side of Natinals).

Diallo finally got a heads-up and a new jersey in the second quarter. He at least seemed amused by the mistake while making the jersey swap:

Diallo is coming off a strong season for the rebuilding Pistons, having averaged 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds last season. His numbers are down across the board in 14 games this season, but that’s mostly attributable to a drop in minutes due to the Pistons getting considerably deeper at wing with the additions of Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

The Pistons had been wearing their special Statement Edition jerseys, colored black with red and blue stripes meant to invoke the warm-up jackets of the Bad Boys-era Pistons. They might or might not have been inspired by a voicemail from an angry fan in 2020.

The Pistons eventually lost to the Celtics 117-108.