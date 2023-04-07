Pirates troll Dennis Eckersley after sweeping series vs. Red Sox

Pirates troll Dennis Eckersley after sweeping Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t forget about the harsh criticism dished out by Boston Red Sox great Dennis Eckersley last year.

During a Pirates-Red Sox game last August, Eckersley ripped Pittsburgh for the lack of talent on its roster. The former Sox broadcaster didn’t hold back.

“You talk about a no-name lineup. There’s no team like this,” Eckersley said. “I’d love to see some of the service time when you add it all up. It’s not much. We just came from Kansas City, seeing all of those young kids. This is different, though. Doesn’t it seem different?”

“This is a hodgepodge of nothingness,” he added. “It’s ridiculous, it really is. Pathetic.”

Apparently, the Pirates used those remarks as bulletin-board material for their recent series in Boston. After Pittsburgh swept the three-game set, its social media team posted a celebratory video featuring Eck’s comments. You can watch it below.

Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds didn’t take kindly to Eckersley’s criticism at the time, stating, “I couldn’t give any less of a crap what that guy has to say.” He let his play do the talking in the latest series, going 7-for-12 at the plate with two doubles, three homers, and five RBI.

Pittsburgh isn’t expected to win many games this season, but it looked like the better and more fundamentally sound team during the series at Fenway Park. The Red Sox will hope Thursday’s 6-3 win in Detroit marked the start of getting back on track.